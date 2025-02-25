GP access tops list of public’s NHS concerns, survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Access to GP appointments has topped the list of NHS concerns among UK adults, according to a new poll.

Think tank the Health Foundation warned of a “potential misalignment” between the Government’s priorities for the health service – which it claims is reducing waiting times for routine hospital treatment – and what is most important to the public.

The poll of 2,198 people over the age of 16, conducted by Ipsos, found that making it easier to get a GP appointment was a top priority for almost four in 10 (38%).

This was followed by improving A&E waiting times (33%) and reducing the number of staff leaving the NHS by improving working conditions (29%).

Some 27% said they classed cutting waiting times for routine hospital services as a top priority.

A report by the Health Foundation said improving access to GP services “will require action across a range of areas, such as improving how people navigate and experience services, not just increasing the supply of appointments”.

It comes after the Government revealed its 10-year health plan will include three major shifts, including focusing more on prevention over sickness, moving care from hospital into the community and a better use of technology.

However, the report added that “there is a potential misalignment” between the Government’s priorities for the NHS, with people “likely to back” the ambition to shift care out of hospitals and boost investment in primary care.

It said: “But the Prime Minister has made reducing waiting times for routine hospital treatment the overriding political target on the NHS for this parliament.

“Achieving the 18-week target will require substantial resources and likely mean slower progress on improving care elsewhere, such as in primary and community services.”

Hugh Alderwick, director of policy at the Health Foundation, added: “Our latest survey shows broad public support for the Government’s ideas for NHS reform, like shifting care into communities.

“But it also illustrates how challenging it will be to balance multiple priorities for improving the health service and the difficult trade-offs this will involve.

“The public’s top priority is improving access to general practice, but the Government’s headline political pledge on the NHS is to reduce waiting times for routine hospital treatment over the parliament.

“Making this happen will require substantial resources and may mean slower progress on improving care elsewhere, such as in primary and community care – particularly if extra investment is limited.”

The survey was carried out in November, a month after the announcement of the 10-year health plan.

At the time, some 73% of those who responded were unaware of the plan.

Once informed, more than half (59%) said they were not confident it would lead to improvements in the health service compared to 35% who were confident.

The public supported the three shifts outlined in the plan, the survey found, with 86% backing the focus on preventing sickness as a top priority.

Mr Alderwick added: “The 10-year plan is an opportunity to provide hope things will get better and clarity on what Government’s ideas for reform mean in practice.

“But the real test will be whether people see tangible improvements to the care they get from the NHS as a result – and how fast it happens.”

The poll is the seventh wave of the Health Foundation’s public perceptions survey programme with Ipsos and the first under the Labour Government.

The last survey was conducted in May 2024, before the general election.

The Health Foundation said public priorities “have shifted”, with GP access, A&E waiting times, reducing waste and improving efficiency moving up, while workforce issues have moved down.

The proportion of people prioritising reducing the number of staff leaving the NHS by improving working conditions – which topped the list last year – fell by 10% to 29%.

The new poll also found people are less negative about NHS services, with 41% saying they think care has got worse over the past 12 months compared to 55% last year.

Some 39% also said they think care will get worse over the next 12 months, down from 52%.

However, just 8% said they think care has got better, a similar proportion to last May.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Our Plan for Change is transforming the NHS, and we have already met our pledge to deliver over two million extra appointments, seven months early.

“At the same time, we are fixing the front door of the NHS by hiring an extra 1,000 GPs, proposing the biggest boost to GP funding in years – an extra £889 million – and bringing back the family doctor so patients most in need see the same doctor at every appointment.”