Ministers challenged over claims of menopausal women being ‘exploited’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has said it is “beefing up” NHS digital services after leading researchers warned that women were being “exploited” due to a “dearth” of information on menopause.

Experts from University College London (UCL) have warned that private companies and content creators on social media sites are cashing in on a “menopause gold rush”.

They said that menopause is seen as a “lucrative market” and women’s lack of knowledge on the subject is being exploited for the financial gain of others.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, said: “It is being reported in the press this week that women are being exploited by a menopause gold rush enabled by the tech giants like Instagram.

“What steps can be taken to make sure that women have access to the very best of information, and that misinformation on the internet is got rid of and brought under control?”

Health minister Zubir Ahmed replied: “The best way to do this is to beef up NHS digital services, as we’re doing to the NHS digital app, so women and all patients can have confidence in the advice they receive.”

Researchers called for the rollout of a national education programme after their study found that a significant number of women do not feel well-informed about menopause.

The study, shared exclusively with the PA news agency, highlighted a survey of more than 1,500 women with an average age of 50 found that 77% felt they were being “somewhat informed” or “not informed” about menopause.

Mr Ahmed, an NHS surgeon, added: “Menopause Mandate have long campaigned for the menopause to be included in the NHS health check, alongside many members in this House, I hope to be able to say more soon, but rest assured, we have heard those calls.”

He was also asked about shortages of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), a treatment to help menopause symptoms.

Mr Ahmed told MPs: “There are over 70 HRT products and the majority are in good supply, but we are aware of shortages affecting certain patches, and we are engaging with suppliers to expedite deliveries wherever we can.

“We’ve issued guidance to healthcare professionals under the serious shortage protocols and methodology to enable community pharmacists to supply alternatives where appropriate.

“Furthermore, we’re committed to funding research into women’s health, and have invested approximately £5 million through the NIHR scheme, into menopause research, including studies for new treatments to improve outcomes for women experiencing the menopause.”