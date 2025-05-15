Scotland’s largest NHS union accepts 8% pay increase

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have been told a salary rise for NHS workers must get into pay packets “as soon as possible” after Scotland’s largest health union became the latest to accept an 8% wage hike.

Members of the trade union Unison – which represents more than 60,000 NHS staff north of the border – overwhelmingly voted to accept the two-year deal offered by the Scottish Government.

Of those who took part in a ballot, 86% agreed to the rise, which will increase wages by 4.25% this year and then by 3.75% in 2026-27

The pay rise applies to the majority of NHS staff, including nurses, midwives and those in the ambulance service, and will cost the Scottish Government £191 million.

While the deal was accepted, Unison Scotland head of health Matt McLaughlin insisted there is “no room for complacency” from the Government, saying ministers must also tackle staff shortages in the NHS.

He said: “NHS workers have accepted the deal. Now ministers must get the wage rise into their pay packets as soon as possible.

“However, there’s no room for complacency. Waiting lists are the worst since devolution. The NHS in Scotland must address staff shortages if it is to turn the service’s fortunes around.”

His comments came after NHS workers in Unite also voted to accept the pay deal – which features an “inflation guarantee”, ensuring salary increases will always stay at least 1% above the Consumer Price Index.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members across NHS Scotland have accepted the pay offer over two years on the basis it is the best negotiable deal.

“It’s a pay deal which ultimately helps us build better jobs, pay and conditions for workers across the NHS.”

James O’Connell, the union’s lead negotiator for the health sector, warned any attempts to row back on the commitment to keeping pay deals above inflation would see members balloted for strike action.

“Unite delivered a credible pay offer for our valued NHS workers which they have overwhelmingly supported,” he said.

“The offer includes a critical clause which ensures pay remains inflation proof.

“If there is any attempt to renege on this clause then Unite will automatically hold an industrial action ballot.

“The challenges facing NHS Scotland are not just about pay but the wider working conditions and extra investment.

“The Scottish Government and NHS executives must resolve the reduction in the working week as previously agreed to. Our members are exhausted and beyond breaking point.”

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) also announced its members in the NHS had voted for the deal, with 94% in favour.

Senior negotiating officer Claire Ronald said: “There was a strong mandate from CSP members in Scotland to accept the offer and we are pleased to have achieved this through negotiation with no need for industrial action.”

The announcement comes as the Royal College of Midwives also accepted the Scottish Government’s offer this week.