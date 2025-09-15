‘War game’ exercises preparing NHS for winter pressures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS is running “war game” exercises to ensure it is ready for winter, officials have said.

Winter is a notoriously busy time for the NHS as it deals with a rise in Covid, flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Recent winter periods have been plagued with reports of long A&E waits, an increase in corridor care and ambulances queuing outside hospitals.

Officials said that the service is predicting “another pressured winter” after figures suggest 2025 is on track to be the busiest on record for A&Es and ambulance services.

The health service has announced it is ramping up its preparedness for winter throughout September.

NHS England said local leaders will be testing the robustness of their plans with scenario exercises such as staffing shortages, a rapid rise in demand and multiple virus outbreaks.

Officials said local health teams are also taking action on delayed discharges – when a person is well enough to be sent home but may not have the appropriate care in place – so “discharge capacity can surge at times of peak demand”.

Local health organisations are asking for special attention to patients considered most vulnerable to winter viruses and hospital admissions, including ensuring they have received the appropriate vaccinations.

New vaccination campaigns will try to encourage people to take up the offer of vaccinations such as flu jabs, to try to prevent people from getting ill in the first place.

NHS leaders said there will be “easier access to rescue medicine” such as Tamiflu to help prevent symptoms from getting worse among people who are at high risk of complications.

Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England, said: “Despite record demand this year NHS teams have worked hard to improve waiting times, with last month’s Category 2 ambulance response times the fastest for four years – but we know the coming colder months will be much more challenging.

“The NHS has done more preparation to be ready for the winter months than ever before, because we know the last few winters have been particularly tough for patients and staff, and we are determined for this year to be better.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Winter is always tough for the NHS, but this year we’re ramping up preparations and doing more to protect the country. From ‘war game’ exercises to extra checks for the most vulnerable, we’re making sure the health service is ready for whatever comes its way.

“But the public has a crucial role too. The single best way you can protect yourself, your family, and the NHS is by getting vaccinated. It takes pressure off hardworking staff and helps ensure care is there for patients when they need it most.

“By preparing together – Government, NHS staff and the public – we can give the health service the best chance to weather the winter ahead.”

Leading emergency care doctors called for the results of the NHS stress tests to be published so their effectiveness can be examined “before it is too late”.

Royal College of Emergency Medicine president, Dr Ian Higginson, said: “It will be interesting to see what these planned tests actually are, what they will measure, and what they will evidence that we don’t know already, but most importantly whether they will actually improve anything.

“The results of the tests must be published, so their effectiveness and impact can be determined and any winter plans amended accordingly before it is too late.

“We and our members are deeply concerned about the overall state of urgent and emergency care as we head into what is looking likely to be another tricky winter.

“We must see a thorough, evidence-based and data-driven plan for the coming months which translates to improvements in our departments and for our patients.

“Without action, not just paper exercises, ill and vulnerable people will continue to be stuck on trolleys in corridors, with all the awful consequences that result.”