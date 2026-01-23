NHS England to develop ‘world-first’ database for genes linked to cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A NHS database for genes linked to cancer will enable tens of thousands of patients to check whether they could be at risk of developing the disease, NHS England has said.

The health service said it is building a register of 120 genes known to increase the likelihood of getting cancer – the first of its kind – as part of a 10-year plan to improve the prevention and treatment of the disease.

Family members of cancer patients, as well as people who have cancer, could have their genes compared to the database, allowing for earlier screening and more personalised treatments.

“We are entering a new era of cancer prevention with pioneering research and testing helping us to discover more about how genes influence our chances of developing cancer – and this register could help ensure thousands more people can be offered screening, tests and the latest treatments,” Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England, said.

“Finding out you have an inherited risk of cancer can be life-changing, but it also supports people to access tailored advice on risk-reducing steps and vital monitoring, to increase the chances of any cancers being picked up early or even preventing the disease altogether.”

The NHS National Inherited Cancer Predisposition Register comes after the successful Lynch syndrome register, which has ensured thousands of people diagnosed with Lynch syndrome are identified and offered routine preventative screening, NHS England said.

Those identified as having an inherited risk of cancer will be added to the register, and will be automatically invited to screening and offered routine tests.

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, said: “One in every two people will get cancer in their lifetime but that does not mean the chances are random – many people face a higher risk through the genes they inherit.

“And while we cannot do anything about inherited genes we can do something about what we do with that information.”

He said the programme was part of efforts “to modernise our NHS so it is fit for the 21st century”.

He added: “By launching this world-leading genetic register for people with genetic conditions with an increased risk of cancer, we can provide personalised and preventative care sooner.

“This register won’t just supercharge innovation – it will be life changing and life-saving, allowing the NHS to develop individual care, fast-track screening and tailored information to enable more cancers to be caught earlier.”

The database could be used to expedite access to earlier screening and testing, as well as personalised treatment for thousands of patients.

Patients could also be tested to determine if their genetic profile means their cancer would be more responsive to particular treatments.

Claire Rowney, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said the system could have the potential to “transform lives”.

“We are delighted to see the UK Government commit to creating a comprehensive national database for people at an increased risk of cancer, to facilitate better access to earlier, more frequent screening and to risk-reducing treatments,” she said.

“This is something Breast Cancer Now has been calling for, and it has the potential to transform the lives of women who are at increased risk of breast cancer due to their family history or genetics, by making sure they are offered the right support and treatment to help manage their risk.”

She added: “The database must be accessible to all clinicians and be designed to make sure everyone at an increased risk of breast cancer receives joined up care, and the support they are eligible for.

“We look forward to hearing more detail, and to working together with researchers and clinical teams to make faster progress and ensure everyone at increased risk of breast cancer has access to more effective information, diagnosis and treatment.

“And we stand ready to support the UK Government to deliver the forthcoming National Cancer Plan for England.”