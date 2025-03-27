Norovirus levels remain ‘stubbornly high’ for time of year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norovirus levels in England remain “stubbornly high” for this time of year with no clear sign of a post-winter fall in numbers, figures show.

An average of 903 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with norovirus symptoms.

This is broadly unchanged from 899 the previous week.

While the total is down from a record 1,160 patients in mid-February, it is the first time in four weeks there has not been a small decrease.

It is also the highest number of norovirus patients recorded in England for this point in March and is well above the equivalent total at this stage in 2024 (556) and 2023 (557).

The figures have been published by the NHS in the penultimate weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England during the 2024/25 season.

A further 1,044 beds were filled each day last week on average by patients with flu, down slightly from 1,173 the previous week.

Some 50 flu patients were in critical care, down week-on-week from 60.

Flu levels have been falling since January, although the rate of decline has slowed in recent weeks.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said: “While the worst of winter is no doubt over for NHS staff, virus rates in our hospitals remain stubbornly high and we are still feeling the pressure – the green shoots of spring for the NHS aren’t showing just yet.

“Hospitals continue to run at near capacity, while the added pressure from almost one in seven beds taken up by patients who don’t need to be in hospital hasn’t relented for 12 weeks and counting.

“It’s vital that the public continue to use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 – and 111 online – if you need advice and support for other conditions.”

The latest NHS figures also show an average of 13,388 hospital beds per day were filled last week in England with patients who were fit to be discharged.

This is down from 13,643 the previous week.

The number peaked this winter at 14,087 in early February.

Meanwhile, 27.3% of patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams.

This is broadly unchanged from 27.4% the previous week and is well below the winter peak of 42.2% at the start of January.

Some 8.9% of ambulance handovers last week were delayed by more than an hour – again, broadly unchanged week-on-week (9.0%) and some way below the winter peak (21.3%).