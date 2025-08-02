Almost half of NHS England waiting list patients yet to have initial appointment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around three million people in England have had no further health care since being referred to a hospital waiting list, new data suggests.

NHS England figures last month estimated 7.36 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of May, relating to just under 6.23 million patients – with the analysis from MBI Health suggesting almost half of those have been left in limbo.

Referring to the issue as a “frontlog” that contributes to increasing NHS waiting list times, MBI said the problem “has gone unchallenged for too long”, with an estimated 2.99 million people waiting for their first clinical contact.

MBI’s analysis found that around 70% of referral to treatment pathways fall into the category of being “unseen” since the patient’s GP referred them to a specialist.

Delays in making a first assessment can lead to late diagnosis, worsening symptoms and pressure on emergency services.

The analysis found that ear, nose and throat (ENT), trauma and orthopaedics, gastroenterology, ophthalmology and gynaecology and obstetrics departments were consistently the specialist departments with the greatest number of patients not seen for the first time.

As part of the Government’s 10-year health plan, the NHS is expected to meet its target of carrying out 92% per cent of routine operations and appointments within 18 weeks by March 2029 – a target that has not been achieved for almost a decade.

The latest figures show how challenging that target will be given an estimated one million of the three million unseen patients have already gone more than 18 weeks without receiving any care.

“If accurate, three million people are trapped in an invisible waiting list crisis, stuck without basic diagnostic tests of first appointments while their conditions worsen,” Rachel Power, the chief executive of the Patients Association, told the Guardian.

“The scale is staggering, as nearly half of all patients on a waiting list haven’t been seen by anyone. That’s not a healthcare service; that’s a breakdown.

“These aren’t just statistics. They’re people checking their phones daily for hospital calls that never come, unable to plan their lives while their symptoms deteriorate.”

Last month it was found people of working age are making up a growing proportion of those on the NHS waiting list for treatment in England.

Data tables published for the first time by NHS England also show people in the most deprived parts of the country are more likely to wait more than a year to start hospital treatment than those in the least deprived.

The figures, analysed by the PA news agency, showed 56.1% of those on the list at the end of June this year were of working age (defined as age 19 to 64), up from 55.8% a year ago and 55.0% in June 2022.

At the same time, the proportion of people on the waiting list under the age of 19 has fallen, standing at 10.8% in June this year, down from 11.2% a year earlier and 11.9% in June 2022.

The proportion who are over 65 has remained broadly unchanged at around 33.1%.

People of working age are also more likely to have to wait more than a year to start treatment (3.0% of patients in this age group at the end of June) than those over 65 (2.5%).

However, the proportion is the same as those under 19 (also 3.0%).