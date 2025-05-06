Former Armagh GAA captain appears in court on sexual assault charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Armagh GAA captain has appeared in court charged with alleged sexual assault offences.

Aidan Nugent, 30, of Cullyhanna Road, Newtownhamilton in Co Armagh appeared in the dock at Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry on Tuesday morning.

He faces four charges relating to an incident involving a woman on November 17 2024 during a trip involving Armagh GAA to Miami in the United States.

The charges include two counts of sexual assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

In court on Tuesday, a detective constable said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

Wearing a light blue jumper, navy trousers and trainers, Mr Nugent confirmed his name and date of birth before indicating that he understood the charges put to him.

The court heard that initial contact was made between the complainant and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on November 19.

Mr Nugent was contacted by police on December 10, and attended Banbridge PSNI station for interview. He was also interviewed on March 31 before being charged on April 14.

His solicitor Patrick Higgins said during police interview, Mr Nugent told officers that the “only sexual activity that occurred was consensual”, adding that he denies the allegations.

District Judge Anne Marshall heard the case and said police bail should continue with one condition, that Mr Nugent should have no contact with the complainant.

The case is next to be mentioned in court on June 3.

The trip to Miami by the wider Armagh GAA came after the senior men won the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title in July 2024.