Man jailed for nine years for scarring police officer with hot oil

Police have released body camera footage of the aftermath of an officer being doused in hot oil while trying to make an arrest.

Mohammed Sarfaraz, 45, of Kingston Park Road, Gosforth, Newcastle, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for nine years, Northumbria Police said.

The incident happened in January when five officers went to speak to him about a criminal allegation and they located him inside a property where he began to make verbal threats.

Despite officers’ attempts to de-escalate the situation, he threw a pan of hot cooking oil towards their faces, hitting two of them and causing scars to one.

Sarfaraz then barricaded himself in the garage where he was tasered and arrested.

He was charged the next day with affray, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and was convicted following a trial.

Northumbria Police said one of the victims sustained second and third degree burns on his skin, leaving him with scarring on his face and chest.

After sentencing, Detective Inspector Marc Lennox said: “This was a shocking incident, which saw Mohammed Sarfaraz attack officers who were attempting to speak with him.

“They were simply doing their job, and made countless attempts to communicate with Sarfaraz about their intentions on the visit and why they were there.

“Despite several warnings, he has dangerously thrown hot oil at them in a bid to get away from them – and went on to deny his violent behaviour despite overwhelming evidence against him.

“Sarfaraz even defended his actions in interview, claiming he was preparing to cook an egg while officers attended the house.”

Det Insp Lennox added: “I would like to commend those officers involved for their bravery and professionalism in what must have been a fast-moving and terrifying incident.

“I’m pleased to see that Sarfaraz will now spend a lengthy spell behind bars – while the victims continue to move forward with their duties.”