New Royal Mail stamps feature the most famous designs in British postal history
The new series will commemorate iconic stamp designs from the Victorian era
Royal Mail has unveiled a new collection of stamps, paying homage to some of the most celebrated designs in British postal history, including the Penny Black.
This groundbreaking stamp, first issued in 1840, was revolutionary as the world’s inaugural adhesive postage stamp.
The new series also commemorates other classic issues, such as the Penny Red, Penny Lilac, and the 4d "Jubilee" from 1887.
The stamps chart the evolution of British philately during Queen Victoria’s reign.
The main set of eight first class stamps being revived are:
- Penny Black (1840)
- Twopenny Blue (1841), 6d embossed (1854) and 4d first letterpress (1855)
- 1s small letters (1862) and Penny Red (1864)
- Penny Lilac (1881) and 4d “Jubilee” (1887).
They feature a watermark image printed on the reverse of each stamp, echoing the original anti-forgery design from when they were first issued.
David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs, said: “Each of these stamps is a miniature masterpiece. Taken together, they tell the story of a communication revolution.
“By revisiting these iconic designs, we honour the enduring legacy of Queen Victoria, the origins of the modern postal service, and the timeless elegance of British stamps.”
The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today and go on general sale from November 27.