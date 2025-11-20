Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

New Royal Mail stamps feature the most famous designs in British postal history

The new series will commemorate iconic stamp designs from the Victorian era

Alan Jones
Wednesday 19 November 2025 19:01 EST
The eight stamps featured chart the evolution of British philately during Queen Victoria’s reign
The eight stamps featured chart the evolution of British philately during Queen Victoria’s reign (Royal Mail/PA Wire)

Royal Mail has unveiled a new collection of stamps, paying homage to some of the most celebrated designs in British postal history, including the Penny Black.

This groundbreaking stamp, first issued in 1840, was revolutionary as the world’s inaugural adhesive postage stamp.

The new series also commemorates other classic issues, such as the Penny Red, Penny Lilac, and the 4d "Jubilee" from 1887.

The Penny Black was first issued in 1840
The Penny Black was first issued in 1840 (Royal Mail/PA Wire)

The stamps chart the evolution of British philately during Queen Victoria’s reign.

The main set of eight first class stamps being revived are:

  • Penny Black (1840)
  • Twopenny Blue (1841), 6d embossed (1854) and 4d first letterpress (1855)
  • 1s small letters (1862) and Penny Red (1864)
  • Penny Lilac (1881) and 4d “Jubilee” (1887).

They feature a watermark image printed on the reverse of each stamp, echoing the original anti-forgery design from when they were first issued.

The Penny Red was first launched in 1864
The Penny Red was first launched in 1864 (Royal Mail/PA Wire)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs, said: “Each of these stamps is a miniature masterpiece. Taken together, they tell the story of a communication revolution.

“By revisiting these iconic designs, we honour the enduring legacy of Queen Victoria, the origins of the modern postal service, and the timeless elegance of British stamps.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today and go on general sale from November 27.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in