British man among 14 killed in New Year’s Day New Orleans vehicle attack

A British man has been confirmed as one of those killed in a New Year’s Day vehicle attack in New Orleans.

Metropolitan Police confirmed they were supporting the family of Edward Pettifer, 31, of Chelsea, who was killed in the attack in Bourbon Street.

Authorities have confirmed at least 14 people died and least 35 others were injured when a man in a pick-up truck ploughed through crowds before he was gunned down by police.

Mr Pettifer’s family said in a statement: “The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed‘s death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many.

Flowers lie next to candles at a memorial for the victims of the attack (Gerald Herbert/AP) ( AP )

“We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.

“We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private. Thank you.”

The New Orleans coroner gave Mr Pettifer’s preliminary cause of death as “blunt force injuries”.

Met Police said family liaison officers are supporting Mr Pettifer’s family and helping them through the process of returning his body to the UK.

The Foreign Office also said it was supporting the victim’s family and was in contact with US authorities.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a press conference the victims and their families “matter” to the entire city.

The attack took place in the city’s popular French Quarter at around 3.15am local time on New Year’s Day.

The New Orleans coroner said one of those killed remains unidentified with the others coming from the US, the youngest aged 18 and the oldest 63.

The city’s mayor LaToya Cantrell said: “Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the victim’s families.”

The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, allegedly drove through crowds before getting out of the vehicle and firing a gun before being shot by police.

The FBI confirmed an Isis flag was found inside the vehicle and explosive devices were found nearby.

It is believed he acted alone.