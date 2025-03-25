Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taking a brisk walk just twice a week could reduce the risk of depression, lower back pain and cholesterol levels in new mothers, researchers have found.

New mothers are being strongly advised to begin clocking up at least two hours per week of moderate or vigorous intensity exercise, such as a brisk walk and muscle strengthening workouts, in the first three months after giving birth.

Although this should only be started once physically able, the guideline published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine says it will improve health and well-being.

The advice, produced by experts from the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology, also recommends daily pelvic floor muscle training to reduce the risk of urinary incontinence.

In the weeks and months following birth, risk of depression, weight retention, sleep disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease increases, especially after pregnancy complications.

But researchers have said there is a severe lack of clear guidance on how much postpartum physical activity is necessary.

To address this, a panel of expert researchers set out to provide up-to-date, evidence-based guidance on physical activity, sedentary behaviour, and sleep throughout the first year after childbirth.

They analysed evidence from 574 studies relevant to women who have recently given birth, irrespective of breastfeeding status, cultural background, disability, or socio-economic status.

open image in gallery New mothers should exercise in the first 12 weeks after giving birth, researchers find ( Unsplash/@huchenme )

The panel then consulted new mothers and selected 21 “critical” and “important” outcomes for analysis.

These included injury, reduced breast milk quality or quantity, depression and anxiety, urinary incontinence, fear of movement, fatigue, and poor infant growth and development.

They then reviewed the studies to look at the effects of physical activity, remaining sedentary, and sleep quality on these “critical” and “important” outcomes to find the balance between the benefits and the potential harms of exercise.

Based on this evidence, it was concluded that in the first 12 weeks after giving birth, new mothers with no conditions or symptoms preventing them from being physically active should aim to exercise for at 120 minutes each week, spread over four or more days.

This could be a mix of aerobic and resistance activities, such as going on a brisk walking, cycling and muscle strengthening exercises.

However, new mothers with underlying conditions or symptoms should seek medical advice before beginning or returning to exercise.

Researchers stress everyone who has recently given birth should be going light daily activities such as a gentle walk and avoid inactivity.

The NHS recommends all adults do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity exercise a week. But vigorous activity, such as running, is not recommended for those who were inactive before pregnancy.

Other recommendations by the researchers include daily pelvic floor muscle training and developing a healthy sleep routine by avoiding screen time and maintaining a dark, quiet environment before bed.

The report also suggests limiting sedentary time to eight hours or less a day and having no more than three hours of “recreational screen time”, and breaking up long periods of sitting.

New mothers who follow this guideline are likely to reap many health benefits, including reduced depression, urinary incontinence, and low back pain, and improvements in weight, cholesterol levels, and fatigue, with no increased risk of injury or adverse effects on breastmilk quality or quantity, researchers say.

Although they acknowledge that meeting these recommendations may not always be possible, they say “even small steps towards achieving them will still promote physical and mental health benefits.”

They say that future research will need to address gaps in the literature.