London Southend Airport to partially reopen three days after fatal plane crash

London Southend Airport will partially reopen for a “small number of flights” three days after a small plane crashed, killing four people who were on board.

The medical flight, chartered for a patient to be transported for treatment in the UK, crashed within the airport boundary shortly after take-off on Sunday.

It is understood that the patient had been dropped off and the plane was bound for its base in the Netherlands when it crashed.

The four people who died were two male pilots, understood to be Dutch, and a female nurse and a male doctor.

The nurse was named in reports as 31-year-old Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, a German national originally from Chile, and the doctor was named as German national Dr Matthias Eyl, 46.

The airport was closed while an investigation was carried out but it is to partially reopen on Wednesday and is due to resume normal operations from Thursday.

A spokesperson for London Southend Airport said on Wednesday: “London Southend Airport is today partially reopening for a small number of flights, following Sunday’s tragic air accident and subsequent closure.

“Four easyJet flights will land at London Southend Airport this evening.

“Eastern Airways will also operate an empty positioning flight.

“Normal airline operations resume from the morning of Thursday, July 17.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives on Sunday.”

The airport has “continued to support the air accident investigation team as they carry out their work”.

The statement continued: “Our airport staff and wider team are doing all they can to help during this incredibly difficult time, and will of course be on hand to assist passengers as we return to service.

“The understanding and kindness shown by our local community has been incredible, and we are grateful for their support.”

On Tuesday, Essex Police said three bodies had been recovered from the crash site and a fourth was expected to be recovered “within the next 24 hours”.

On Wednesday, the force said that the “fourth and final person on board has now been moved from the crash site”.

Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin thanked those involved in the “complex investigative process”.

He said: “Our work is very much ongoing away from the site, and our investigation in parallel with the AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch) continues.”

The four dead have yet to be officially identified, with experts using forensic methods like DNA, fingerprints, and tattoos, and families being kept informed.

Police said the aircraft is being “carefully dismantled to move into the next phase of the investigation, being carried out in parallel with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch”.