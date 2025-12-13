Two people dead in house fire after explosion in garden – police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have died in a house fire following reports of an explosion in the garden, police said.

Emergency services were called to the property in Heol Fawr, Nelson, Caerphilly, south Wales, at 6.10pm on Friday.

Gwent Police confirmed that police officers and firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A force spokesman said: “Two people have sadly been pronounced dead at the scene and their family has been informed.

“The incident is ongoing and the road is currently closed.

“Diversions are in place to ensure your safety.

“Please find an alternative route for your journey.

“If you live locally, please ensure all doors and windows are closed.”

Forensic teams were at the two-storey property on Saturday.

The road, close to the centre of the village of Nelson, remained cordoned off around the house.

Neighbours described seeing the home on fire, with an extensive response from emergency services on Friday.

The Tylers Arms pub, which is next door to the site of the blaze, posted on social media to say it was unable to open while police carry out their investigation.

Eifion Ap Llwyd Dafydd, a community councillor for Nelson, described seeing “smoke billowing” from the property.

“I was coming home that way just after the fire engine arrived,” he told the Press Association.

“Smoke was billowing out of the property. There was a toxic smell from the fire in the air. I couldn’t see flames but I did hear other people talking about flames from the other side of the property than where I was.

“I’ve been talking to people here today. Everybody is solemn and very sad.

“Tragic is one description that is being used about the whole thing.”

The independent councillor described Nelson as a close-knit community.