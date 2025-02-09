Harry photobombs selfie with Meghan and Nelly Furtado at Invictus Games ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex joined Canadian singer Nelly Furtado for a selfie video as the pair celebrated the opening of the Invictus Games in Canada.

Furtado shared a clip on Instagram of her posing alongside Meghan backstage at the Games’ opening ceremony, with the Duke of Sussex appearing to surprise them as he photobombed the clip midway through.

The singer was among the musical stars who helped launch the seventh edition of the Games on Saturday with a motivational performance at the BC Place in Vancouver.

Alongside the video, Furtado wrote “they’re beautiful, that’s for sure”, referencing the lyrics of her hit I’m Like A Bird which also played with the clip.

During the opening ceremony, the British Columbia-born singer performed a medley of her hits including I’m Like a Bird, Turn Off The Light and Say It Right.

The star, dressed in a black jumpsuit, encouraged the crowd to sing along to the performance as a dance troupe joined her on stage.

The show also featured performances by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, US pop star Katy Perry, US singer-songwriter Noah Kahan and Quebec alt-pop star Roxane Bruneau.

For his opening number, Martin delivered a moving rendition of the Invictus Games anthem, which he created in 2014 using the lyrics of the Invictus poem by William Ernest Henley, while accompanied by the Universal Gospel Choir.

He then picked up his guitar to play and sing Coldplay’s hit Higher Power alongside four backing singers.

Between the songs he thanked Harry for inviting him to perform, saying: “I’d like to say thanks, of course, to Prince Harry.

“When he called me he said, ‘I’ve called every other musician in the world, they all said they’re not available so I have to call you’. And I said ‘your royal holiness, I’m honoured’.

“But thank you Harry for being such an inspiring leader and kind and sweet man, and I hope you have the most wonderful games of all. And it’s a pleasure to be here.”

He finished his set by playing the band’s 2008 classic Viva La Vida while the backing singers provided harmonies before he was joined again by the choir.

Perry kicked off her performance with a rendition of her hit Roar after Harry delivered his speech to the arena.

The US pop star then launched into a high-energy medley of her tracks Dark Horse, Part Of Me and Lifetimes while dressed in a futuristic, silver cut-out outfit with panels which changed colour throughout the performance.

She thanked the ceremony for having her and the service personnel and veterans for their service before closing with her huge hit Firework alongside a full marching band, a dance troupe and large yellow dancing figures.

After her performance, she said she was “beyond inspired by the spirit of The Invictus Games and all the competitors” in an Instagram post.

Alongside a carousel of pictures and videos of her performing, she added: “Thanks for letting me chameleon my way through the opening ceremonies.”

The show also saw Kahan perform a rousing rendition of his song Northern Attitude alongside his band which got members of the crowd chanting along.

He later said it was an “honour” to be at the Games before he closed his performance with his viral hit Stick Season.

The ceremony opened with a performance by members of the traditional territories as the Invictus Games are being held on the land of indigenous nations Lil’wat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh.

Harry and Meghan watched the ceremony, cheering on the performers and competitors when they took to the stage.

More than 500 competitors from 23 nations will take part in the Games, which go on until Sunday February 16.

Harry, a former British Army captain, launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international sports tournament for injured service personnel and veterans.

They aim to “inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country”, the Royal British Legion said.

The Invictus Games were held in London in 2014, in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022 and Dusseldorf in 2023.