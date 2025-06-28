Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

In Pictures: Glastonbury fans beat the heat as Kneecap and Pulp perform

Canadian rocker Neil Young’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage will be shown live on the BBC on Saturday night, after a U-turn.

PA Reporters
Saturday 28 June 2025 13:58 EDT
Pulp were a surprise addition to the bill (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Music fans at Glastonbury Festival enjoyed a hot and heady Saturday in the Somerset sun as they enjoyed acts including Kaiser Chiefs, Brandi Carlile, Pulp and Kneecap.

Temperatures were forecast to reach 26C at the Worthy Farm site.

Charli XCX headlines The Other Stage on Saturday night after sets from Ezra Collective, Weezer and Amyl And The Sniffers, while Canadian rocker Neil Young is returning to Glastonbury as the main act on the Pyramid Stage.

