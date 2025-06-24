Inquest opens into deaths of mother and three children killed in house fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An inquest has opened into the deaths of a mother and three of her children who died after a house fire in north-west London.

Nusrat Usman, 43, daughter Maryam Mikaiel, 15, and sons Musa Usman, eight, and Raees Usman, four, died after a fire ripped through two terraced homes in Tillett Close, Stonebridge, in the early hours of May 24.

Two other family members, a woman in her 70s and a 13-year-old girl, were also taken to hospital.

Neighbours said the family were of Pakistani origin and had lived on Tillett Close, in the Brent area, for a long time.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker formally opened the inquest into their deaths during a brief hearing at Barnet Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

The coroner then adjourned the inquest at the request of the police, after being informed in court that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

No details were given about any of the victims’ cause of death.

A 41-year-old man was arrested outside the houses in connection with the incident and has since been bailed and detained under the Mental Health Act, the Metropolitan Police previously said.

Addressing a police liaison officer during the hearing, Mr Walker said: “Would you pass my deepest sympathies to members of the family who are not attending today.”

The inquest will next be heard at the same court on September 23.