Committee calls on Government to ban NDAs to tackle misogyny in music industry

The Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has called on the Government to ban non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in the event of sexual misconduct, bullying, or discrimination in a bid to tackle misogyny in the music industry.

A report by the WEC found “misogyny remains deeply rooted in the music industry” and “meaningful change requires both cultural and structural reform”, as the committee also called for changes to the Equality Act and the Employment Rights Bill to ensure freelancers are fully protected.

Speaking about her experience in the report, which was published on Wednesday, singer Celeste told the committee: “What is most prevalent in the daily experience of being female in the music industry is this idea of an ingrained bias, or even an unconscious, sexist bias.”

The WEC called for improved protections and reporting mechanisms, after finding that sexual harassment remains pervasive in the industry, with reporting rates low due to fear of retaliation, and added that women in music still faced unequal pay and ageism.

It urged the Government to bring forward proposals to prohibit the use of NDAs and other forms of confidentiality agreements in cases involving sexual abuse, sexual harassment or sexual misconduct, bullying or harassment, and discrimination relating to a protected characteristic.

The WEC said doing so would “demonstrate decisive leadership and ensure that the silencing of victims of abuse will no longer be tolerated”.

It also underlined the “inadequacy” of legal protections for freelance musicians, saying the Equality Act did not “clearly extend” to freelancers and those working under temporary conditions such as “depping”, which means substituting for another musician.

The report also highlighted challenges faced by parents and carers in the music industry, saying freelancers in particular struggled with “inadequate maternity support and the high cost of childcare”.

The WEC called on the Government to amend the Employment Rights Bill to align maternity allowance with statutory maternity pay to allow self-employed women “greater flexibility during maternity leave and remove unfairness within the system”.

Chairwoman of the WEC and Labour MP Sarah Owen said: “One year on from the Women and Equalities Committee’s report on misogyny in music, significant issues within the industry remain unaddressed and appear to be on repeat.

“WEC’s 2024 report warned women pursuing careers in music face endemic misogyny and discrimination in a sector dominated by self-employment.

“It laid bare a boys’ club where sexual harassment and abuse is common, and the non-reporting of such incidents is high.

“The misuse of NDAs is a major concern.

“NDAs are frequently used to silence victims of harassment and abuse, often under coercive circumstances.

“The report presents evidence of the psychological toll these agreements take and the power imbalances that make them particularly harmful in the music industry.

“Women working in music feel rightly frustrated at the lack of support from the Government in tackling the challenges they face.

“Female artists should not encounter limitations in opportunity or have to work far harder to get the recognition their ability and talent merits.

“We urge ministers to accept the recommendations in our new report and help set the music industry on a path of lasting change free from discrimination and harassment.”

The report also called on the Government to support the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, a new independent body designed to address misconduct across the creative sectors, by “providing it with the legal assurances it needs to undertake its crucial work”.

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.