Ncuti Gatwa ’emotional’ to see Doctor Who Barbie doll

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa says he was “emotional” after receiving his very own Barbie Doll made in the likeness of his character from the popular science fiction series.

Toy company Mattel is releasing the figure to celebrate its first appearance at MCM London Comic Con, which is being held at Excel London this weekend.

The Barbie Fifteenth Doctor Doll features a face sculpted in the likeness of Gatwa and is dressed in a striped shirt, sleek trousers, a long brown jacket and white trainers.

Mattel said the design captures the “bold, expressive energy of the Doctor”.

Gatwa said: “Barbie is iconic, so to see a Barbie iteration of the Doctor was emotional, surreal, incredible, and I can’t wipe the smile off my face.

“I hope kids out there are able to enjoy the doll and see themselves in it and think ‘I can do anything’.”

Mattel has also created a model of Doctor Who’s companion Ruby Sunday, who is played by Millie Gibson in the current series.

The Barbie Ruby Sunday Doll is sculpted in the likeness of Gibson and is dressed in a fur-trimmed jacket, red shirt, plaid skirt, black tights and boots.

Mattel said the ensemble reflects Ruby’s “style and spirit” as the Doctor’s companion.

The Barbie x Doctor Who dolls will be available for pre-sale from Friday on Mattel Creations and Amazon UK.

The dolls will also be sold online at Argos, Hamleys, Harrods and Very from late July.

Mattel Creations will be at MCM London Comic Con over three days this weekend with immersive brand spaces, designer meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and gaming zones.