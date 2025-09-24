Daughter of missing grandmother says ‘life will never be the same’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The daughter of a grandmother who vanished a year ago says “not a day has passed without questions”.

Nazire Koreli, 55, from Welling, south-east London, was last seen in September 2024 but was only reported missing to police in February this year.

She is described as slim, 5ft 1in tall, with light brown hair, dark eyes and olive skin.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of Ms Koreli’s murder, the Metropolitan Police said, but he has since been released on bail, and they are appealing again for information.

In a statement, her daughter said: “My world stood still the day I discovered my mother was missing. Since then, not a day has passed without questions.

“She was a teacher for many years, beloved by many. A mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and now a grandmother.

open image in gallery Nazire Koreli ( Metropolitan Police )

“I have had to learn to live with the unknown and be strong for my family’s sake. But while she is missing, and we have no answers, life will never be the same.

“If you have any information, no matter how small, that could help us find her, or bring us some closure, I urge you to please contact the police. Even the smallest detail could make a difference.”

Scotland Yard said Ms Koreli had many friends in the Bexley area and urged anyone who knew her to come forward if they saw her between September 2024 and March 2025.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “It’s been a year since Nazire was last seen, and her family remain without the answers they deserve.

“We continue to keep an open mind and share our optimism with Nazire’s family that she will be found safe and well.”

Information can be given directly to the Met or to charities Missing People or Crimestoppers.