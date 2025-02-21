Freed Iran prisoner tells detained Britons not to submit to false confessions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Iranian prisoner has warned a British couple who have been detained in Iran on espionage charges to “not submit to making false confessions”.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman were on a motorcycle journey around the world when they were detained in the Middle Eastern country in January.

Anoosheh Ashoori, 71, who was jailed for nearly five years in Iran on spying charges, said his heart goes out to the couple and told them to remain strong.

The father-of-two, from Lewisham, south-east London, was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran.

He was convicted of allegedly spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, despite having lived in the UK for 20 years.

Mr Ashoori was released with fellow British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was also detained on espionage charges, in April 2022.

“My heart and my mind is with Craig and Lindsay and with their families in Britain,” Mr Ashoori told the PA news agency.

“I know that they have advised people not to go to Iran, but because Iran is a beautiful country and the people are very hospitable the temptation is almost irresistible.

“It’s just a trap, it is not worth taking the risk.”

Mr Ashoori, who was kept in solitary confinement in Evin Prison and interrogated during the first four months, said it was good the couple have made their case public from the beginning.

“Because they are already made public, and now there is a social awareness, the Iranian regime will think twice about maltreating them.

“After going through what I went through for two years, after taking the foreign minister’s advice not to go public, hopefully they will not go through that pain.”

Mr Ashoori, who still suffers flashbacks from his ordeal, attempted suicide three times and went on a 17-day hunger strike while serving his minimum 10-year sentence.

His and Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release came after the UK Government agreed to pay a £400 million debt to Iran dating back to the 1970s.

“I guess maybe the main reason for their arrest is either money or it is a prisoner exchange,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I think that in many cases, like these political relationships, and, for example, trade opportunities, these things come first and human rights usually come second.”

Mr Ashoori said western countries need to unite to “confront this extortion and this hostage-taking”.

Mr and Mrs Foreman were heading for Australia, having crossed into Iran from Armenia on December 30, according to social media posts.

On Instagram, Mrs Foreman acknowledged that travelling to Iran, against Foreign Office advice, was “slightly scary”.

She added: “Yes, we’re aware of the risks. But we also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear.

“From the vast deserts of Iran to the towering peaks of Pakistan, we hope to share the beauty, hospitality, and humanity that often go unnoticed.”

Mrs Foreman was said to be carrying out a research project as part of the journey, asking people what constitutes a “good life”.

She was to present her findings at a conference on positive psychology in Brisbane in July, it was reported earlier this month by the BBC.

An FCDO spokesman said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran. We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.

“We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members.”

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Iran.

“Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you,” the guidance says.