Boyband Five to reunite with original members for the first time in 25 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boyband Five are to reunite with their original line-up for the first time in 25 years.

The group, made up of Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon, have performed as a four piece and with three of their original members following the band’s break-up, but have not fully reunited since splitting in 2001, when they were just a three-piece.

Five will embark on the 12-date Keep On Movin’ tour this year, starting at the Brighton Centre on Friday October 31 and running until Sunday November 16, when the group will play the tour’s final gig at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Along the way the band will also perform at London’s O2 Arena, Cardiff’s Utilita Arena and Manchester’s AO Arena.

Speaking about the reunion, Robinson said: “This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it.

“Reconnecting as a five over the last year has been special and I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can’t wait to do this all over again. Hope you’re ready.”

The band will treat their fans to some of their biggest hits during the shows including If Ya Gettin’ Down, Keep On Movin’ and We Will Rock You, a re-recording of the Queen song of the same name with Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Five will be supported by DJ Naughty Boy on the tour, with Love adding: “We really can’t wait to get back on stage together and see the fans, it’s going to go off.

“Buzzing to have Naughty Boy on tour with us too, five bad boys and a naughty boy, that sounds like a lot of fun. Let’s go.”

Formed in 1997, Five have sold more than 20 million records worldwide, with all 11 of their singles featuring in the top 10 of the UK singles chart, and they also had four UK top 10 albums.

The group has charted in almost 20 countries, and their reunion also comes 25 years after they won the Brit Award for best pop act in 2000.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday, March 7 at 10am via www.itsfiveoffical.com, with an exclusive presale on Wednesday, March 5.

Five’s Keep On Movin’ tour in full

Friday, October 31 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

Saturday, November 1 – Bournemouth, BIC

Sunday, November 2 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Tuesday, November 4 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, November 5 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Friday, November 7 – Manchester, AO Arena

Saturday, November 8 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sunday, November 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Tuesday, November 11 – London, The O2

Friday, November 14 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Saturday, November 15 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Sunday, November 16 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro