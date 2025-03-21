Visits to tourism attractions grew 3.4% last year but challenges remain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Major tourist attractions saw a 3.4% increase in visits last year but face challenges from rises in the cost of doing business, according to new research.

There were 157.2 million visits to 400 of the most popular UK venues in 2024, according to trade body the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (Alva).

That is up from 151.2 million during the previous year but remains 8.8% below the pre-coronavirus figure of 169.7 million in 2019.

Bernard Donoghue, Alva director, said attractions will suffer from increased employer national insurance contributions (Nics) and the minimum wage.

He told the PA news agency: “The Government should be fully aware that these unplanned, unanticipated and unbudgeted costs are really taking a hit on the cultural sector, whose profits or surpluses were already incredibly lean.

“For many Alva members, this next financial year would have been the first after the pandemic that they come properly into surplus.

“But for many organisations the national insurance changes have wiped out their projected surpluses, wiped out their investment plans.”

He added: “For some, these costs will result in cuts and job losses.”

Mr Donoghue said consumers are “still being quite cautious about their leisure spending”, but are “prioritising” days out with family and friends, and keeping up memberships of visitor attraction organisations.

He also said attractions in the cultural and heritage sector are suffering in particular from the failure of inbound tourism numbers to recover to pre-pandemic levels, largely because of the slow return of Chinese visitors.

The British Museum in central London was the UK’s most popular tourist attraction for the second year in a row in 2024 with 6.5 million visits, up 11% from 2023.

The second most-visited attraction was the Natural History Museum in west London, which had its best year for visits at 6.3 million.

In third place was Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, with 5.7 million visits.

The most popular attraction in Scotland was Edinburgh’s National Museum of Scotland (2.3 million visits) while the number one spot in Wales was taken by St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff (600,000 visits).

Titanic Belfast had the most visits out of Northern Ireland’s attractions, with nearly 900,000.