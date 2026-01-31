British troops on moorland exercise ahead of Nato special operations forces role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British military has completed a demanding training exercise involving the three armed services ahead of taking responsibility for Nato’s special operations forces.

Royal Marine Commandos and Army Rangers, flown into position by RAF helicopter pilots, fast-roped from a Chinook during a mock attack on an enemy position at Otterburn training camp in Northumberland.

Exercise Hyperion Storm was the culmination of 18 months of training during which the UK military has been evaluated by Nato to ensure it is ready to take over the Nato Allied Reaction Force (ARF) Special Operations Component.

Its deputy commander Colonel Phil O’Callaghan, a Royal Marine, watched the operation unfold.

He said: “The evaluation process is exacting and demanding, every detail is scrutinised.

“As a headquarters we had to meet over 850 performance measures to ensure complete validation for Nato.

“On this exercise we are here to support and ensure the success of the maritime, land and air task groups as they seamlessly work together.

“This is the first time we have brought together the UK’s Joint Special Operations Forces for such an important leadership role in Nato.

“It demonstrates the versatility of the UK Commando Force, Ranger Regiment and Royal Air Force, both in support of our Nato alliance partners and allies across the globe.”

After watching the exercise, Col O’Callaghan was pleased with the outcome, saying it was testament to the hard work of the servicemen and women.

Swooping low over the rainy moorland at the remote training camp, two Chinooks supported a land attack by assault vehicles.

Around a dozen Rangers and Marines slid down ropes from around 20ft before joining the attack.

Once the target was secured, the Chinooks landed and the special operations forces embarked again and flew back to their base at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire.

The UK forces will have responsibility for Nato’s Special Operations Forces – not special forces – for a year from July.

Chinook pilot Flight Lieutenant Jamie Johnson said: “During that period, we could be deployed anywhere that Nato deems that we need to be used.”

The exercise at Otterburn came six days after the death of Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney during separate live fire training.

Speaking about safety on the exercise, Col O’Callaghan said: “We are very cognisant of the risk both within training and on operations, and it is the quality of the training that ensures that the risk is manageable.”