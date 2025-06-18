Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nationwide’s annual bonus has started arriving in bank accounts, gifting eligible savers £100 each.

For the third year running, this ‘Fairer Share’ payment will be distributed to millions of Nationwide members. The bank says this includes more than 4 million people in 2025, up from 3.85 million last year and 3.4 million the year before.

The initiative will cost the building society £400 million – the most it has ever distributed as part of the Fairer Share Scheme.

As with previous years, receiving the payment will be subject to certain eligibility criteria. The building society explains that it will go to “eligible members choosing Nationwide for their everyday banking, in addition to holding a qualifying savings or mortgage product”.

open image in gallery Nationwide Building Society posted a 30 per cent jump in annual profits after an ‘outstanding’ year that saw it complete the takeover of Virgin Money ( PA )

Most people have now received their payment, as Nationwide confirms that 99.97 per cent of eligible members were paid on Wednesday.

The building society said the remaining eligible members should receive their payments by 4 July at the latest.

Stephen Noakes, Nationwide’s retail director, said: “We have already made excellent progress in rolling out this year’s Fairer Share payment, having surpassed four million payments in the first day. We are delighted to have been able to pay eligible members £100 for the third year running due to Nationwide being in a strong financial position.

“That strength, combined with our mutuality, meant we were able to return a total of £2.8bn in value to members in the last financial year.”

The payment comes after Nationwide saw a 30 per cent jump in annual profits after an “outstanding” year that saw it complete the takeover of Virgin Money. The firm was able to pay its members a one-off £615m ‘Thank You’ reward earlier this year following the deal.

The firm completed the £2.9bn takeover, which saw the bank become the UK’s second-largest mortgages and savings provider, behind Lloyds Banking Group.

open image in gallery Prime minister Keir Starmer meets with staff and CEO Debbie Crosbie during his visit to the Nationwide Building Society office in April ( Reuters )

The group said integration of the acquisition was “progressing well”.

Nationwide said it was continuing to run the two businesses separately initially after the acquisition, and had no plans for job cuts in the short term.

But Ms Crosbie said it was “too early to say” what impact there would be on staff of the combined group further out as it integrates the businesses.

“Every business always reviews its workforce, and we’ll continue to do that on an ongoing basis, but it’s too early to say if there’ll be an impact on the broader workforce,” she said.

She also signalled Nationwide would keep Virgin Money’s Newcastle headquarters, with Ms Crosbie saying “the current footprint that we have will remain the same”.