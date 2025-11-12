World’s longest-running grey seal survey continues on remote Farne Islands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Work has begun on the Farne Islands to continue the world’s longest-running grey seal population study.

Since 1952, wildlife experts have monitored the number of pups born on the rocky archipelago off the Northumberland coast.

Where once National Trust rangers would dab paint on the seals to show they had been counted – and risk being bitten by the pups’ protective mothers – now the work is carried out from 75 metres above using drones.

The modern method is considered less intrusive to the seals and less dangerous for the rangers.

In 1952, around 500 pups were born on the Farne Islands and by 2024 that had increased to 3,624 and the islands are considered one of England’s biggest grey seal colonies.

The Farnes provide a range of habitats, including rocky beaches, sand and grass, an abundance of food and relatively little interference from humans.

Visitors can watch the spectacle from boat trips but are stopped from landing on the islands, which have been managed by the National Trust for 100 years, during the pupping season.

Sophia Jackson, area ranger for the National Trust on the Farne Islands, said: “The arrival of the first pup is always a special moment.

“It signals the start of our seal monitoring season and reminds us of the importance of the Farnes as a sanctuary for wildlife.

“This annual monitoring is especially important given that the islands have the world’s longest-running dataset for monitoring this particular species – with a project that began in 1952 by Grace Hickling, a pioneering ornithologist and naturalist whose lifelong dedication to the Farne Islands helped shape modern conservation efforts in Northumberland.

“Each pup born here is a testament to the conservation work we do and the resilience of this species in the face of environmental challenges particularly due to rising temperatures and warming seas.”

Tom Hendry, area ranger, added: “The sighting of the first pup triggers the start of our count, and we’re curious to see if the upward trend in pup numbers continues from 3,443 pups in 2019 to 3,624 in 2024.”

The seal survey will continue through the autumn and the data will be analysed by Newcastle University, with results expected in the spring.