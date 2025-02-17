Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Poet laureate Simon Armitage has welcomed the news that the government is investing £5m into the development of the National Poetry Centre, which will be located in Leeds.

Part of a £20m project, the centre will become the UK’s first ever dedicated national cultural centre for poetry and is set to serve the whole country.

It will involve transforming the iconic Trinity St David’s church on Woodhouse Lane to include a 250-seat performance theatre, bookshop, library, cafe, offices, recording facilities, rehearsal spaces and study rooms.

“We are a nation of poets, the home of the English language, and poetry has been the voice of Britain for 1500 years, but until now it has never had a proper home,” says Mr Armitage, who is also professor of Poetry at the University of Leeds.

“Thanks to this excellent news, the National Poetry Centre will become a reality,” he continues.

open image in gallery Mr Armitage hopes the centre will be open to the public in 2028 ( National Trust Images/Paul Harris/PA Wire )

“Poetry is enjoying a surge of popularity, offering people from every walk of life an accessible and memorable means of expression. Leeds, at the heart of Britain and the crossroads of the country, is the perfect place for a national and international headquarters."

The investment from the government was originally earmarked for last March, but has now been confirmed following a further consultation.

The project has been fully supported by Arts Council England, the West Yorkshire mayor, the University of Leeds and Leeds City Council.

Hoping to play host to hundreds of live performances and masterclasses each year, the centre has been the brainchild of Mr Armitage and is due to open in 2028.

Director Nick Barley said: “The government’s investment in the National Poetry Centre is an important step forward for poetry in the UK, headquartered in Leeds but opening up opportunities for people across the British Isles.

“This support will allow us to develop the capital project, secure further investment and create an organisation which will bring widespread cultural and economic benefits.

“Above all, this will be an organisation that exists for poetry in all its diverse forms: for creators, listeners and readers. Encouraging open access to the arts across the nation’s diverse communities will be central to our work: the National Poetry Centre will stand as a beacon of creative endeavour for many people whose voices are currently unheard.”