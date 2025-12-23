Remains of two Bronze Age people found at long-lost site by farmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The remains of two Bronze Age people found in a long-lost burial chamber by a farmer ploughing a field are revealing their secrets at Scotland’s new facility for storing and researching archaeological human remains.

The cist on the Isle of Bute was first discovered before 1863 when a human skull was removed and sent to the Society of Antiquaries of London.

However, the site was then forgotten about and lay undisturbed until a farmer came across it while ploughing in 2022 and human remains were found.

The area was excavated by AOC Archaeology Group and analysis has since found that two people had been buried in the cist – which dates back around 4,000 years – although not at the same time.

The finds were declared through the Treasure Trove Unit and allocated to National Museums Scotland (NMS) in September this year.

They are now among thousands of items being cared for in a new facility which has been created at the National Museums Collection Centre in Granton, Edinburgh.

The facility, which became operational in autumn 2025, was created as part of the Scotland’s Archaeological Human Remains Collections (SAHRC) project.

Dr Matthew Knight, senior curator of prehistory (Bronze Age Collections) at NMS and lead investigator on the SAHRC project, said: “The cist was found at a site called Rhubodach on the Isle of Bute, and it’s a cist that had been forgotten about.

“It had actually previously been excavated in the 1800s when a skull was recovered and sent to London.

“At the time, other remains were noted still in the ground but they were left.

“The skull, unfortunately, has now been lost, but rediscovery and re-excavation of these remains is allowing us to reinterpret and retell the story of this individual.

“And analysis of the remains found that there wasn’t just one individual in the grave, but actually two, and these two were buried with additional pottery and other grave goods.”

In the 19th century it was common practice for only the skull to be recovered and it is not known where it is now.Dr Jess Thompson of NMS, Scotland’s first curator of osteoarchaeology, has carried out analysis of the remains.

She has found that the person buried uppermost in the cist was an adult male who was aged 35-50 when he died and was about 5ft 6″ tall and in good health.

The person buried at the lower level, whose skull is also missing, was female and either an adolescent or a very young adult.

Radiocarbon dating and isotopic analysis found that they did not seem to have have been eating much marine protein and had a terrestrial-based diet.

It is not known whether the two people were related or how many years passed between the burials.

Dr Thompson said: “The radiocarbon dates indicate that they died within the final quarter of the third millennium BC, so after 2250 BC, and that the uppermost individual probably was buried just after, or up to a few generations later than the lower individual.

“And so probably this cist was used within the living memory of these individuals.”

While NMS has always cared for a collection of human remains, the storage space was reaching capacity and the new facility has provided 70% more room.

Human remains from around 2,500 individuals from about 600 archaeological sites from across Scotland are stored at the site, dating from the Mesolithic period up to 8,000 years ago through to the 18th or 19th century.

The SAHRC project, supported by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, has also seen the upgrading of some of the equipment used for research.

Dr Knight said: “Part of the reason for us setting up this project is because archaeological human remains provide fascinating insights into the people who once lived in what we now call Scotland, and we need to provide ethical care, ethical curation and the best possible storage for them here, as well as facilitating research into their lives that allows us to enrich what we can say about the past.

“These are people who were once living, breathing humans, and we need to ensure that they are treated with the utmost respect.

“And so the project was established to enhance what we can offer here at National Museums Scotland, but also facilitate further collaboration across the museums and heritage sector in Scotland and more broadly.”

SAHRC is a collaborative project led by National Museums Scotland with Historic Environment Scotland.