Lucky Lottery ticketholder becomes millionaire in £15m prize draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A single fortunate ticket-holder became a millionaire in Saturday’s "must be won" Lotto draw, while 15 other players each secured £100,000 in a special promotion.

The top prize, totalling £1,249,806, was claimed by matching five main numbers and the bonus ball, as no ticket hit all six.

These substantial payouts were boosted by a weekend rolldown, with Wednesday’s jackpot now estimated at £2 million.

The £100,000 prizes were awarded through an online promotion for those purchasing two or more lines. Additionally, 48 participants each received £10,423 for matching five of the six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 01, 26, 36, 49, 53, 54, with the bonus ball being 10. No players managed to win the Lotto HotPicks top prizes of £350,000 or £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 03, 14, 20, 26 and the Thunderball number was 06.

No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers for the top prize but one matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1,249,806 ( PA Archive )

No players matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize but four ticket-holders scooped £5,000 by matching five numbers.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “What an exciting time for Lotto players, as there has been a big jackpot Rolldown in tonight’s incredible £15 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw.

“This has resulted in one new millionaire being created, after one lucky ticket-holder matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball to win £1.2 million. As no ticket-holder won the jackpot, the prize is shared between all the other winners.

“If that wasn’t enough, an additional 15 lucky Lotto players have landed a £100,000 prize each in this special Lotto draw.

“Huge congratulations to all!

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s big winners.”