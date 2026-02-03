The 17 millionaires who won the lottery in January

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new year is off to a lucky start for 17 lottery players who became millionaires overnight in January.

Last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot saw another two millionaires made, bringing the total of prize money awarded in January to over £33,376,165.

National Lottery operator, Allwyn, also confirmed that it had received a claim for the £13,310,618 jackpot prize from the Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw on 14 January 2026.

The single ticket-holder matched all six main numbers – ‘2, 5, 22, 35, 44 and 54’ – to win the prize, described by the operator as a “life-changing win”.

One fortunate winner was awarded a Lotto jackpot prize of £5,065,547 on 21 January, and the ‘Match 5 + Bonus’ contest saw 15 winners who won £1,000,000 each.

open image in gallery The new year is off to a lucky start for 17 lottery players who have become millionaires overnight (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, said: “Huge congratulations to our Lotto jackpot winner from 14 January. We’re thrilled to be supporting them as they start their life‑changing journey.

“It really has been an incredible January for Lotto players: two massive jackpots won, 15 Match 5+Bonus Ball prizes landed, 17 new millionaires and more than £33 million paid out. What an amazing way to round off what has already been a phenomenal month of Lotto wins.”

The claims will now be validated, and once approved and the prize is paid, the ticket-holder can then decide whether or not to go public and share their news. There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to disclose it publicly.

open image in gallery Players of The National Lottery raise around £32 million every week for National Lottery-funded projects (Allwyn/PA) ( PA Media )

Players of The National Lottery raise around £32 million every week for National Lottery-funded projects, from supporting the arts and sport sectors to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks.

Since its launch in 1994, more than £52 billion has been raised, funding over 670,000 Good Cause projects in every part of the UK.

In every postcode district, most people will have benefited from a National Lottery-funded project at some point.

In total, the National Lottery has awarded players over £102 billion in prize money, creating more than 7,700 millionaires.