Lotto jackpot rolls over to an impressive £5m as no weekend winner
The winning numbers were 17, 18, 31, 36, 39 and 51 and the bonus number was 29
Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot will be an estimated £5 million after no player claimed Saturday’s top prize.
The winning numbers were 17, 18, 31, 36, 39 and 51 and the bonus number was 29.
No one matched all six numbers for the jackpot, but two players got five numbers plus the bonus ball to bag £1 million each.
Fifty-three players matched five of the six main numbers to each win £1,750.
In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no one matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.
Seven players matched four numbers to claim £13,000 each.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 16, 25, 26, 36 and 38 and the Thunderball was 11.
No ticket-holders matched all five numbers and the Thunderball number to win the £500,000 jackpot, but three matched the five main numbers to win £5,000.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments