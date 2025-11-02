Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Lotto jackpot rolls over to an impressive £5m as no weekend winner

The winning numbers were 17, 18, 31, 36, 39 and 51 and the bonus number was 29

John Besley
Sunday 02 November 2025 03:17 EST
Comments
There were no winners of Saturday night’s Lotto draw
There were no winners of Saturday night’s Lotto draw (PA)

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot will be an estimated £5 million after no player claimed Saturday’s top prize.

The winning numbers were 17, 18, 31, 36, 39 and 51 and the bonus number was 29.

No one matched all six numbers for the jackpot, but two players got five numbers plus the bonus ball to bag £1 million each.

Fifty-three players matched five of the six main numbers to each win £1,750.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no one matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.

Seven players matched four numbers to claim £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 16, 25, 26, 36 and 38 and the Thunderball was 11.

No ticket-holders matched all five numbers and the Thunderball number to win the £500,000 jackpot, but three matched the five main numbers to win £5,000.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in