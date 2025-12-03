Single ticket-holder scoops £8.6 million Lotto jackpot
The single winner matched all six numbers, securing the £8,667,563 prize
One lucky National Lottery player has scooped the entire £8.6 million jackpot in Wednesday’s Lotto draw.
Players are now being urged to check tickets.
The six numbers were 06, 13, 19, 48, 57 and 58. The bonus number was 01.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow, what a wonderful night of winning it’s been for Lotto players, as one lucky ticket-holder has won an incredible £8.6m – just think what that will do for their Christmas!
“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”
Saturday’s estimated jackpot is £3.8 million.
Nobody matched all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but three managed to win £13,000 by matching four numbers.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 06, 09, 21 and 32 and the Thunderball number was 07.
No-one matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, but one ticket-holder matched all five regular numbers to win £5,000.