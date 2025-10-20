Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Lottery has launched a campaign to locate the holder of an unclaimed £1m Lotto ticket.

The winning ticket, purchased in Birmingham, matched five main numbers plus the Bonus Ball in the draw held on 24 May 2025.

The deadline to claim the life-changing prize is 20 November 2025, and time is running out.

The winning numbers were 9, 12, 13, 26, 38, and 40, and the Bonus Ball was 4.

In a last-ditch effort to find the elusive winner, the Lotto team has taken to the streets of Birmingham this week, visiting iconic landmarks and National Lottery-funded venues such as the Library of Birmingham’s rooftop to raise awareness.

open image in gallery The Lotto team has taken to the streets of Birmingham to try and track down a missing Lotto millionaire ( Fabio De Paola/PA Media Assignments )

Andy Carter, senior winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, the operator of The National Lottery, said: “We urge Lotto players to check their tickets in case they are our missing Lotto millionaire.

The ticket is due to expire on Thursday, 20 November 2025, and our message is simple: if you played the 24 May Lotto draw in Birmingham, check your ticket, as it could be you!

“Tell your friends, speak to your colleagues, and ask your family, anyone you know who plays Lotto, to double-check their tickets. It might trigger a memory of playing or remind them of where they put a ticket back in May for safe keeping!”

In a surprising twist, Birmingham is also home to another unclaimed fortune. A EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket from the 15 August 2025 draw remains unclaimed, with a deadline of 11 February 2026.

open image in gallery Andy Carter, Senior Winners' Advisor at Allwyn, the operator of The National Lottery, takes to the streets of Birmingham to track down a missing £1m Lotto winner ( Fabio De Paola/PA Media Assignments )

The National Lottery is calling on the public to help track down both winners before their prizes expire. Could you – or someone you know – be sitting on a million-pound ticket?

Come on Birmingham,” Mr Carter added, “We're searching for our winners, and the deadline is close but there are two of you out there and we need you to come forward!”

National Lottery winners have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize. Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050.

If no one claims the prize by the deadline, then the money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK, the operators said.