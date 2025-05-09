Relaxing lottery rules in NI ‘would hand charities multimillion funding boost’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Assembly members have been urged to back a law change that supporters claim would deliver a multimillion-pound windfall for charities in the region.

Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland has launched a public consultation on her private member’s bill that seeks to expand charity lottery fundraising in Northern Ireland.

Current legislation prevents organisations like the People’s Postcode Lottery, which runs a subscription-based lottery model, from operating in Northern Ireland.

That contrasts with the National Lottery, which is governed by a different legislative framework and can operate in Northern Ireland.

The People’s Postcode Lottery, which is backing Ms Mulholland’s Bill, raises more than £19 million a month for charities in Great Britain.

It estimates it could raise more than £25 million for charities in Northern Ireland in five years if it was able to expand to the region.

The figure would increase to £7 million a year after year five, the organisation said.

North Antrim MLA Ms Mulholland launched the public consultation on a visit to a facility in Belfast run by the charity Young Lives vs Cancer.

Amy’s House offers free accommodation to families to stay close to their children when they are having cancer treatment at the nearby Belfast City Hospital.

The UK-wide charity benefits from People’s Postcode Lottery funds in Great Britain but is unable to avail of support in Northern Ireland.

On the visit to Amy’s House, Ms Mulholland said: “The charity sector in Northern Ireland is facing a difficult fundraising environment coupled with significant demand for its work and the services they provide.

“Opportunities to bring new funding into the sector are few and far between. However, it is clear that through charity lotteries we have a huge opportunity to establish an ongoing sustainable funding stream for charities large and small across Northern Ireland.

“In Britain and other European countries, there is a thriving charity lottery sector benefiting a huge number of charitable causes and I would like to see charities here benefit as well.

“Young Lives vs Cancer is just one of a great many charities doing vital work to support families and communities here. However, that costs money, and it is clear that more funding is needed. I urge politicians across all of the political parties to get behind this proposal and help us access this great funding boost.”

The Bill is backed by a range of charity representatives in Northern Ireland.

Rachel Kirby-Rider, the chief executive of Young Lives vs Cancer, voiced her support as the consultation was formally launched.

“We have some great facilities here at Amy’s House which helps us make a difference to young people from Northern Ireland facing cancer,” she said.

“But we still need to reach many more young people and their families who need support at the most difficult of times, and to fund this vital work, we rely on generous donations.

“Young Lives vs Cancer has benefited hugely thanks to the support of the People’s Postcode Lottery. The funding we have received has made a real difference to what we can achieve, however it is not currently available in Northern Ireland and our families are missing out.”

Clara Govier, managing director of People’s Postcode Lottery, said there is “great untapped potential” for charity lottery fundraising in Northern Ireland.

“For years we have been contacted by people wanting to play our lottery and by charities wanting to unlock that funding potential. Sian Mulholland’s proposed Bill will make a great difference to a great many charities and the people and communities those charities support. We urge MLAs from all parties to give it their support,” she said.