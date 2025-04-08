NHS spending watchdog slams ‘inconsistent’ rehab access for brain injured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People with neurological conditions across England face “widespread variation” when accessing rehabilitation care, a leading health body has said.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said that people with neurological conditions, including those with brain and spinal cord injuries, can see their condition “decline” if they do not have consistent support.

Nice said that “millions” of people with long-term neurological conditions in England “face inconsistent access to vital rehabilitation services”.

It made the comments as it set out a new draft guideline which recommends a standardised approach to rehabilitation.

Nice also called for people with chronic neurological disorders to have a single point of contact who can co-ordinate care across health, social care, and third-sector organisations.

Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer at Nice, said: “Without consistent rehabilitation support, people can experience unnecessary decline in their condition and quality of life.

“This useful and useable guideline will help ensure everyone receives the ongoing care they need to maintain independence and wellbeing.”

Rehabilitation for neurological conditions can include a wide range of treatments or therapies including helping to improve cognitive function; speech and movement as well as supporting a person’s emotional health and mental wellbeing, among other elements of care.

Georgina Carr, chief executive of The Neurological Alliance, said: “People affected by neurological conditions face inconsistent and variable access to appropriate rehabilitation services.

“In our most recent patient experience survey, 57% of adults and 53% of children and young people in England told us they would like to have been offered outpatient rehabilitation but weren’t able to access it.

“This new draft guideline recognises the variation people experience and provides an important opportunity to support access to consistent, quality services for everybody living with a neurological condition.”

The draft guideline is open for consultation and the final guideline is expected to be published later this year, Nice said.