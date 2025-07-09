National Gallery exhibition to shine a light on works of Renoir

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Gallery is to stage a major exhibition of paintings by Renoir, described as the “most significant” collection of the French impressionist’s work in the UK for 20 years.

The exhibition, Renoir And Love, will feature more than 50 works, and will go on display at the London gallery from October next year.

Organised in partnership with the Musee d’Orsay in Paris and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Renoir And Love will focus on the artist’s career between the mid-1860s and the mid-1880s.

A National Gallery spokesman said the exhibition “traces the evolution of the imagery of affection, seduction, conversation, male camaraderie and the sociability of the cafe and theatre, as well as merry-making, flirtation, courtship and child-rearing in Renoir’s art”.

Exhibition co-curator Christopher Riopelle, the Neil Westreich Curator of Post 1800 Paintings at the National Gallery, said: “More than any of his contemporaries, Renoir was committed to chronicling love and friendship and their informal manifestations as keys to modern life.

“Whether on Parisian street corners or in sun-dappled woodlands, he understood that emotion could be as fleeting, as evanescent, as blinding, as his other great and transitory subject, sunlight itself.”

The exhibition will be on display from October 3 next year until January 31 2027.