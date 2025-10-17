Ex-miners on months-long strike at National Coal Mining Museum over pay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Workers at the National Coal Mining Museum have rejected a new pay offer, with their union, Unison, claiming it would leave many staff financially worse off than a previous proposal they had already dismissed.

The dispute has seen Unison members engaged in continuous strike action at the Wakefield museum since mid-August.

The union stated that the latest suggestion – a £1 per hour rise for skilled trades like fitters and electricians, and 5 per cent for other employees – was actually less beneficial than an earlier 80p-an-hour increase.

Following receipt of the written offer earlier this week, the striking workers have now formally turned it down.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “This dispute has already gone on for far too long.

“Museum bosses have spent more on continuing the strike than it would have cost them to give staff a reasonable pay rise.

“Senior managers should stop playing games, do the right thing and come up with a fair deal.”

Many of the staff at the museum are former miners, according to the Guardian, particularly those who have gone on strike.

A National Coal Mining Museum for England spokesperson said: “The charity’s trustees are very grateful for the continued support of visitors to our free-to-enter museum and sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by the current industrial action by Unison members.

“The majority of our staff continue to work as normal, supported by our dedicated volunteers, and the museum remains open with a full programme of activities.

“However, due to the strike, underground tours are temporarily unavailable. We are working hard and offering alternative experiences and rescheduled visits for families, schools and groups.

“We are disappointed that our recent pay offer has been rejected. This included a £1 per hour increase for museum guides with specialist skills, such as electricians and fitters, and a 5% uplift for the wider team.

“After much discussion with Unison, this offer brought the museum’s pay structure in line with, and in some instances over, similar organisations’ structures.

“Like many charities, we are facing increasing financial pressures, and any offer must protect the museum’s future, ensuring we can continue to share the vital story of coal mining for generations to come.”