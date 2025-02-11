King sends message of support to help drive up allergy awareness in schools

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has sent a message of support for a new programme aimed at driving up allergy awareness in schools.

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation – set up in memory of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, who died after eating a Pret a Manger baguette containing sesame – created the programme after discovering the majority of teachers have had no allergy awareness training.

The free “Allergy School” has been developed in part with the King’s Foundation, which was founded by Charles.

He said: “I am delighted to hear of the launch of Allergy School, the new educational programme by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

“Improving understanding of this issue is so important for keeping children with food allergies safe and ensuring they are able to participate fully in activities at school or in our wider communities.

“I am particularly heartened that my King’s Foundation has been closely involved with the project, helping all of us to become more aware of the many ways we can support one another, especially the more vulnerable in our society.”

The £1 million programme will see training for teachers alongside resources for all nurseries, primary schools and out-of-school clubs and groups to encourage greater awareness and understanding of food allergies.

It can be really hard to keep a child with food allergies safe in school. Finding a nursery where Natasha would be safe was extremely difficult Tanya Ednan-Laperouse

It includes films, lesson plans and assembly packs created in partnership with the King’s Foundation, Coram Life Education, St John Ambulance and Tesco Stronger Starts.

A poll of almost 1,900 union members by NASUWT, published for the launch, found 95% of teachers have children with food allergies in their school, yet 67% have had no allergy awareness training.

One in five has never been taught how to administer an adrenaline auto-injector which could save a life in a food allergy emergency, and 60% did not know, or were unsure, if their school had an allergy policy.

Almost two-thirds (62%) of teachers surveyed said they would find it useful to have more training and resources.

To enhance the new films, Arlo, a friendly, food-allergic armadillo, a puppet created by Sesame Street puppeteer Warrick Brownlow-Pike, will help teach children about allergies in a positive way.

The safety of our children is the most important thing both in and outside of school, and I welcome the important work being carried out by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation Stephen Morgan, minister for early years education

Natasha’s mother, Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, said: “It can be really hard to keep a child with food allergies safe in school. Finding a nursery where Natasha would be safe was extremely difficult.

“Natasha at times was bullied at school because of her food allergies and this was incredibly stressful and isolating for both her and our family.

“Government, schools, teachers, parents and pupils need to come together to support children with food allergies in this country.

“Today we are kick-starting that process. Our new Allergy School will transform levels of awareness and understanding of food allergies to ensure all children are safe and able to participate fully at school.”

Stephen Morgan, minister for early years education, said: “The safety of our children is the most important thing both in and outside of school, and I welcome the important work being carried out by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

“I encourage all settings to make use of engaging programmes such as these, alongside taking the necessary steps to manage allergy risks as clearly set out in the Government’s allergy guidance.”

The new resources are available at www.AllergySchool.org.uk.

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, said: “It is essential that children and staff in schools with food allergies get the help they need to keep them safe.

“This includes ensuring that schools are given the support, advice and resources they need to establish effective allergy management policies and that action can be taken to protect those in schools with food allergies from harm.

“This important survey highlights the fact that many teachers, including those with food allergies, remain concerned and we want the Government to ensure that more is done to support schools in this critical area.”

Figures suggest around two children in every classroom have a food allergy, and 20% of food allergic reactions occur in schools.

Simon Sadinsky, executive director for education at the King’s Foundation, said: “We are hugely supportive of the Natasha Foundation’s work to encourage everyone to be more allergy aware, and look forward to seeing Allergy School embraced by students and teachers across the country.”