Alliance leader says abuse ‘unacceptable’ as colleague targeted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has described homophobic abuse that one of party colleagues was subjected to as “despicable”.

Earlier this week Stormont Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said he had experienced “vile homophobic comments” and spoke out about misogynistic remarks directed at some of his officials, as well as racism against workers in the agri-food sector recently on social media.

It comes during heated opposition from the farming community to Mr Muir’s proposed Nutrients Action Programme 2026-2029 which is currently out for consultation.

Mr Muir has been urged to scrap the proposals which are aimed at improving water quality and the wider environment by reducing and preventing pollution caused or induced by nutrients from agricultural sources.

Opponents say the proposals could devastate agriculture, reduce livestock numbers and undermine food security.

Speaking to media in Belfast on Wednesday, Ms Long urged constructive engagement around policy.

“I think it’s despicable that any politician in any role is subjected to the kind of abuse, threat, intimidation that we see commonplace now being directed at politicians, and what Andrew has been subjected to in particular is appalling and unacceptable,” she said.

“People have a right to disagree with Andrew’s policy, they have a right to disagree with his direction of travel as minister, they do not have a right to harass, intimidate, threaten and abuse him, and there needs to be a clear line drawn between the two.

“A constructive engagement around policy, around practice, is entirely reasonable. Abuse is unacceptable.”

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Muir contended there is “a lot of misinformation” around the proposals, adding that social media commentary has been “disgraceful”.

“There’s been misogynistic comments against officials in my department,” he said.

“There’s been racist comments in relation to people that we are very, very fortunate to have working within our agri-food sector.

“And not for a very long time have I seen such vile homophobic comments about myself.

“I am a gay man, and I am proud to be a gay man, and it has no relevance whatsoever to the Nutrients Action Programme nor my ability to do this job.”

Disappointment was expressed at the social media comments referred to across the chamber, including from Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole, Sinn Fein MLA Aoife Finnegan, UUP MLA Robbie Butler and DUP MLA Trevor Clarke, who said opposition to the programme “should not be personalised against anyone”.