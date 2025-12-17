Stormont Executive agrees to set aside £119m for PSNI data breach payouts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Stormont Executive has agreed to set aside almost £120 million for PSNI data breach payouts.

It is understood that ministers are also continuing their discussions on a multi-year budget, which would be the first in Northern Ireland in more than a decade.

On Wednesday afternoon, Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed agreement to commit to set aside £119 million to fund the costs of the PSNI data breach.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said he was “absolutely delighted”, adding that claimants can now “have confidence that a settlement process will progress next year”.

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, also welcomed the move as “welcome relief for officers”.

It comes after Ms Long said she had “misspoken” last week when she claimed that the sum had been agreed by the Executive.

The PSNI breach occurred in August 2023 when a spreadsheet released as part of a freedom of information request held hidden data with the initials, surname, rank and role of all PSNI officers and staff.

The information later got into the hands of dissident republicans.

The PSNI accepted liability for the data breach and a test case over potential compensation has begun in the courts.

The Treasury previously refused two requests by the Executive to fund the compensation payments.

Ms Long said she hopes the move by the Executive will reassure those affected.

“This will enable the PSNI to advance negotiations with police officers and police staff in a timely manner, to bring about an early settlement of the ongoing legal proceedings and ensure that significant additional costs to the public purse are not incurred,” she said.

“I am also mindful of the distress experienced by those affected and I hope that today’s decision will bring reassurance to staff and their families.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly also welcomed the Executive’s decision.

She added that she has asked the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady to ensure the risk of further data breaches is minimised through better systems and processes.

“The PSNI data breach was a costly mistake within the PSNI,” she said.

“The Treasury has refused to meet the cost of this error. We have stepped in to secure funding, in acknowledgment that the PSNI does not have the resources to settle the cases and that this was the right thing to do. The sooner these cases are settled the better, before legal costs ramp up any further.

“The loss of £120 million to fund public services however is significant. This was a very costly error.

“Whilst this is good news for the PSNI, it will have significant impact for next year’s overall budget for public services which is far from ideal.”

Mr Boutcher said: “Claimants can now have confidence that a settlement process will progress next year following two years of lobbying numerous stakeholders to get to this position.

“As I stated last week this is a hugely important step in recognising the impact this has had on everyone and it is a signal that the government recognises the seriousness and importance of delivering a fair and timely resolution.

“I could not be more pleased.”

Police Federation chair Liam Kelly hailed progress, but said there was some way to go.

“Thankfully, this deal is now across the line. It will come as welcome relief as we approach Christmas,” he said.

“That said, it will be some time before officers see compensation awards. We have six test cases before the court and they must be concluded first. Awards set by the court will ‘signpost’ levels of compensation that will be offered to their colleagues.”

He added: “There is no one-size-fits all. Some officers have had upsetting, distressing and traumatising experiences on the back of this massive breach. There are colleagues in sensitive posts along with others who went to great pains to keep their employment details confidential who’ve been greatly impacted.

“We welcome this announcement but there remains a long way to go before this unfortunate incident can be put behind us.”

The chair of the Policing Board also welcomed the decision as providing clarity to those affected by the breach while ensuring the PSNI can meet its legal obligations to progress settlements appropriately.

Mukesh Sharma said: “The Board has fully supported the Chief Constable in advocating for resources to settle these claims and remove pressures faced. The Board will continue to work with the PSNI on securing the resources necessary for policing here.”