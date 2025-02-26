‘Limited’ progress in addressing health threat of antibiotic resistance – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crumbling NHS hospitals could be hampering the UK’s efforts to tackle the “major public health threat” of antibiotic resistance, a new report suggests.

Poor practices across the world, including in the UK, “have worsened the problem” of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

A new NAO report says that the growing problem of AMR has been driven partly by “misuse and overuse” of antimicrobial drugs – including the unnecessary prescribing antibiotics to treat viral infections.

Inadequate infection, prevention and control measures can also increase the problem, the NAO said.

“The pandemic caused healthcare organisations to tighten their infection prevention and control standards… however, busy staff delivering oversubscribed services may struggle to comply with best practice at all times,” the authors wrote.

“The NHS estate has seriously deteriorated in recent years, with some hospitals and other healthcare settings not meeting the demands of modern medicine.

“Old buildings and equipment may be harder to service and keep clean, and there are insufficient side rooms to isolate infectious patients.”

When patients are exposed to infections unnecessarily this can increase antibiotic use.

Hospitals and other NHS buildings across the country are facing huge bills to get properties up to an expected minimum standard – the current so-called maintenance backlog ballooned to £13.8 billion in 2023/24.

AMR is directly responsible for 7,600 deaths in the UK each year, and it contributes to around 35,200 deaths annually in the UK, according to the report.

It occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites evolve to resist the drugs that combat the infections that they cause, making the drugs ineffective.

Antimicrobial drugs are used to destroy harmful microbes. Antibiotics are the best known of these drugs, but there are others, such as antivirals, antimalarial drugs and antifungals.

The NAO said that there are “huge foreseeable consequences for the world, including UK citizens, if humanity fails to address increasing resistance”.

Without antibiotics common treatments such as caesarean sections, certain surgeries and joint replacements could one day become too dangerous to perform, experts have warned previously.

The NAO said that the there has been a “structured, cross-government approach to AMR for over a decade”.

And while it acknowledged that the Government has been taking the problem “seriously” it said that there has been “limited progress” in the AMR action plan covering the last five years.

“The UK remains a long way from the 20-year vision the government expressed in 2019,” the authors said.

Of five domestic targets set in 2019, only one – reducing the use of antibiotics in food-producing animals – was met, but one year later than planned, the NAO said.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “Antimicrobial resistance presents a major public health threat and addressing it is a multifaceted challenge.

“Government is responding but, so far, the results have been limited and the country needs to become more resilient to this long-term risk.”

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, added: “The world needs to take the problem of antimicrobial resistance seriously, and the UK Government must lead by example.

“While the UK has been bold in its ambitions to try to address this issue, progress so far has been limited and public awareness is low.

“In the shadow of Covid-19, this silent pandemic deserves equal attention to safeguard public health and the NHS.

“Unless measurable change to reduce the spread of antimicrobial resistance is achieved, there remains a grave threat to human life and society as we know it.”

In 2016, a seminal report on AMR was published which concluded that resistance to the drugs that are used to fight infections could cause a bigger threat to mankind than cancer.

The report, by Lord Jim O’Neill, called for urgent action to reduce unnecessary antibiotic use and incentivise pharmaceutical companies to join the hunt for new treatments.

A Government spokesperson said: “Antimicrobial resistance is a serious global threat, and our AMR National Action Plan outlines a series of actions to urgently tackle its spread, both in the UK and overseas.

“We have made important progress, including reducing antibiotic use in meat and pioneering a world-first subscription model to incentivise the development of new treatments.”

They added that “our Plan for Change will shift the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention and hospital to community, so fewer people end up needing to be treated in hospital”.