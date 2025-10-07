Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nando’s customers are now being restricted to only one glass of full-sugar Coca-Cola due to new government regulations aimed at tackling obesity.

Diners at the popular chicken chain have previously been able to refill their soft drinks for free while they ate there, with Nando’s famous for the “bottomless” drink option.

However, Coca-Cola is now limited to one serving due to its sugar content, while other drinks that are low- or zero-sugar options, like Sprite Zero and Fanta Zero, are still unlimited.

Pictures posted on social media showed a sticker on drinks machines at the fast food restaurant, reading: “Want Coca-Cola Classic? It’s one glass only. Based on new government laws, we’ve had to limit Coca-Cola Classic to one glass per customer. Still thirsty? Help yourself to one of our low-sugar fizzy bottomless soft drinks.”

Nando’s said it is complying with the law. Other venues across the hospitality industry will also fall under the new rules.

A spokesperson for UKHospitality, the trade body for hospitality in the UK, said: “From 1 October, hospitality businesses will be complying with new regulations that have introduced a ban on free refills of sugar-sweetened drinks in hospitality. Venues work hard to ensure that customers have a wide range of drink options to choose from when they visit our sector, and will continue to ensure that is the case.”

The change comes as Conservative and Labour governments have gradually been introducing measures in efforts to cut sugar consumption and reduce obesity rates.

From this month, “buy one get one free” offers on unhealthy food in supermarkets are no longer allowed in England, with free refill promotions of certain drinks in restaurants and cafes also coming under the ban.

The restrictions on multi-buy and price promotions, which will apply to supermarkets, high street shops and online retailers, aim to make it easier for customers to make healthier choices.

A ban on junk food advertising on TV before 9pm is set to come into force from January.

To help define what food and drink are classified as unhealthy, the government has developed a system. Fizzy drinks that contain sugar, such as full-fat cola, and food that is high in fat or sugar, such as crisps, chocolate, ice creams, cakes, fish fingers and even some pizzas, all fall under the ban.

It comes as obesity rates have risen sharply. It is estimated that in the UK, around one in four adults and around one in five children aged 10 to 11 are living with obesity, according to the NHS.

Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer are all risks associated with obesity. It is estimated that obesity costs the NHS more than £11bn each year.

But the government said it estimates the ad ban will prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems and costs the NHS billions.

“The end of promotions such as buy one get one free on unhealthy foods was first proposed by the previous government in 2020 and come into force this week.”

They said evidence shows that food retail price promotions are widespread and effective at influencing food preferences and purchases, particularly for children.

The volume price promotion restrictions are expected to accrue health benefits of £2 billion and NHS savings of £180 million over 25 years, while the on-location promotion restrictions are expected to accrue health benefits of £57 billion and NHS savings of £4 billion over the same time period, they added.