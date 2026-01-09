Fact check: Video shows bagpipes played in Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A widely shared online post claimed Scottish people have started playing bagpipes during the Muslim call to prayer to “combat the Islamisation of their country”.

A video attached to the post shows a person playing the bagpipes with the caption “Bagpipes during Muslim call to prayer”.

The post implies the video was recorded in Scotland, although it does not directly say so.

Evaluation

The video was filmed in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The facts

A reverse image search of the video shows it has been posted several times. This includes a post on Instagram with the caption “Such a beautiful sound in our beautiful TLV”. TLV is a commonly used abbreviation for Tel Aviv in Israel.

The caption also tags the account of what is likely the original poster, who uploaded the video to Instagram on December 12 2025 with a caption reading, “some consider this a Muslim country”.

The original poster uploaded the same video to TikTok the next day.

The Instagram poster’s linked website says they are from rural Scotland and have played bagpipes in many different countries.

Filtering through Google Maps results for parks along Tel Aviv’s coast clearly shows the video was recorded in Abrasha Park. Images from the park show the same view of the Tiroche Amphitheatre and background of the city and beach.

The call to prayer is recited before each of the five Islamic daily prayers. The person responsible – the muezzin – often makes his call through loudspeakers.

The Israel Central Bureau of Statistics estimated 18% of Israel’s population was Muslim at the end of 2023.

