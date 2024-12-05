Man charged with murder of young mum over e-bike hit and run
A 23-year-old man will face court on Friday accused of the murder of a young mother who was rammed off an e-bike last month
A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-one who was rammed off an e-bike in a hit-and-run crash last month.
Alana Armstrong, 25, from Tibshelf, died at the scene of the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire, at around 8pm on 26 November.
Derbyshire Police charged Keaton Muldoon, 23, of Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, with murder and attempted murder on Thursday and remanded him in custody.
He will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Ms Armstrong, mother to a six-year-old boy, was riding pillion on the e-bike being ridden by a man in his 20s, who has had part of his leg amputated since the crash, police said.
Police said a dark-coloured 4×4 which followed two e-bikes before ramming one of them, causing Ms Armstrong and the rider to fall off the bike. The 4×4 then drove off without stopping, police allege.
Investigators say the offending vehicle, a blue Land Rover Discovery, was found over the weekend and forensically examined.
A woman in her 30s was also arrested and released on bail, and a man and woman previously arrested in connection with the incident were also released without charge.
