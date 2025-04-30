William hails importance of communities on visit to woodland on Mull

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has spoken about the importance of communities as he joined his wife in an ancient woodland to meet youngsters learning about nature.

William and Kate came suitably dressed for a trip to Ardura Community Forest on the Isle of Mull and spent time with an early years outdoor learning play group and their parents.

The couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Mull on Tuesday and were congratulated on the milestone as they mingled with families the next day, as three and four-year-olds ran around at their feet.

Chatting to one father, William said: “That’s what we’ve lost, the ability to come together and know your neighbour,” and he went on to say: “You can get lost in the cities.”

Kate crouched down to speak to some of the children learning about their environment through simple tasks like gathering flowers and den building, and she later played with the youngsters by the neighbouring River Lussa, as they threw sticks into the clear running water.

Jan Dunlop from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service hosted much of the visit, and she said later about the couple: “I think they loved it, I think they really did.

“Catherine would have stayed all day and you could see when she got to the water, that was it.”

Grants provided by William’s conservation umbrella group United For Wildlife’s Nature Protectors initiative will fund Ms Dunlop and a colleague’s ranger roles for a year.

Ardura forest is one of Scotland’s most precious habitats which has been central to the way of life for generations of Mull families, and William pointed out the ferns growing on trees in the “temperate rainforest” when he chatted to one couple.