Insolvency a ‘real possibility’ at University of Dundee, MSPs told

Insolvency at the University of Dundee is a “real possibility”, MSPs have been told, as the new principal admitted “misleading” information had been given about its finances.

Professor Shane O’Neill, the interim principal and vice-chancellor at the institution, said the scale of the financial problems only “crystallised” in November last year.

The university last week announced plans to cut 632 full-time equivalent posts as it bids to plug a £35 million deficit.

The job losses should save £49 million, Prof O’Neill told MSPs on Holyrood’s Education Committee on Wednesday.

Meanwhile a recovery plan has now been produced for the university, with Prof O’Neill saying there are some scenarios it has “sought to avoid” in this – including a merger or that the university will “cease to exist”.

Tricia Bey, acting chairwoman of the university’s governing court, meanwhile told the committee becoming insolvent is a “real possibility”.

Ms Bey, who has only been in post since February 17, said: “We have actually a very grave cash crisis.

“Without the very welcome liquidity support of the SFC (Scottish Funding Council), we would have run out cash at the end of June.

“The legal element of this, as our advice has been from our lawyers, that we do have to bear in mind the possibility that we become insolvent. And it is a real possibility.”

The university, together with the SFC, is to launch an independent external investigation into the reasons for the financial “crisis”.

But Prof O’Neill told MSPs: “Without pre-empting the outcome, I can say we wouldn’t be sitting here if better decisions had been made.”

He cited issues such as the “negative impact” UK immigration policies have had on the ability to recruit overseas students, as well as inflation and the increase in employer national insurance contributions as factors.

But he also said there had been “inadequate financial discipline and control” at the university, as well “poor investment decisions”.

He took over in the top job at the university in December last year, but prior to that was deputy vice-chancellor.

He said at the start it was “regrettable” to be before the committee “with the university facing such a difficult challenge as we work intensively to come through a period of serious financial distress”.

Prof O’Neill added: “I want to apologise to all those who are affected by those challenges.

“We are very mindful of the negative impact it is having on our staff, on our students, on the city and on the country.

“We acknowledged the pain and worry felt by staff. We’re deeply sorry they are facing such a destabilising and anxious period.”

Prior to details of the financial difficulties becoming clear, he said there had been an “understanding” the university was “close to break even”.

Prof O’Neill told the MSPs: “I can tell you there was misleading information, there was a false assumption towards the end of the last financial year we were close to break even.

“That did not turn out to be the case, we were well off break even position and that only became clear in November.”

Interim director of finance Helen Simpson came in after her predecessor left the post in October 2024, and said she quickly raised concerns about the situation.

“On arriving at the university I was extremely concerned about what I found, she said.

“I was concerned about the financial position, I was also concerned about the cash position.

“I raised that concern at the end of the first day I started at the university.”

She added it had “quite quickly became apparent” that the university was “very unlikely to have sufficient cash to get it through to the end of the financial year” without help.

While the university is seeking to cut 632 FTE posts, Prof O’Neill said he “did not know” exactly how many staff will lose their jobs, adding that part-time positions could make the number of people affected higher.

However he told committee convener Douglas Ross he “wasn’t aware” the number of job losses had been included in the password for the university recovery plan when the document was sent to trade unions.

The interim principal agreed with Mr Ross this was “crass and inappropriate”, and added: “I need to learn more about what you have told me. That is the first I have heard of it.”