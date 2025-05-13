McArthur urges MSPs to take ‘brave step’ and back his Assisted Dying Bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The MSP seeking to introduce assisted dying for terminally ill Scots has called on Holyrood to back his “brave” and “compassionate” proposals.

An emotional Liam McArthur insisted Scotland “is ready” for such change, as he opened a landmark debate at Holyrood.

The Liberal Democrat has brought forward a member’s Bill in the Scottish Parliament that would, if passed, allow those at an advanced stage of a terminal illness the right to seek medical help to die.

Insisting there is “overwhelming” support for such a change, Mr McArthur told Holyrood: “Today we can take a significant step forward, giving terminally adults across Scotland more choice.

“It’s a brave step, yes, but it is a compassionate one.

“And it is a step I believe Scotland is ready to take.”

He stated: “I know how much this Bill matters to those dying Scots and their families who are desperate to see the law changed, to allow more choice, compassion and dignity at the end of life.

“And it’s their voices, their needs, their interests, that must be at the centre of this debate and at the forefront of our minds as we come to vote this evening.”

His comments came as actress Liz Carr urged MSPs to vote against assisted dying legislation if they have any concerns about the proposals.

She spoke out as opponents of the Bill rallied outside Holyrood as MSPs prepared to debate the change.

Carr, a wheelchair user, told the PA news agency the definition of a terminal illness was too broad in Mr McArthur’s Bill as she urged those with any concerns to vote no.

“If you have any concerns and if you are going into this thinking: ‘I’m not sure’, then now is the time to vote no on this,” she said.

In a message to all MSPs she said: “If MSPs are on the fence, I would say vote it down now if you have any doubts and any concerns.”

Opponents of the Bill fear the proposals could leave disabled people and vulnerable Scots feeling under pressure to prematurely end their lives.

But its supporters insist there is a groundswell of public support for changing the law, arguing the current ban on assisted dying leads to suffering for people at the end of their lives as well as their families.

If the Bill passes Stage One, it would face further votes at the committee stage and in the chamber before it could become law. These votes would likely take place later this year.

While MSPs in all parties will have a free vote on the issue, First Minister John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes have already said they will vote against the Bill, as has Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, and former first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf.

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray – who said on Monday he would abstain in the initial vote to preserve his neutral stance – praised Mr McArthur’s handling of the process, which he described as “careful and considered”.

Mr Gray added: “This debate is one of the most significant that we have faced over the course of this Parliament and a matter of conscience for colleagues across the chamber.

“Colleagues will be wrestling with their individual consciences today, recognising that there is not inconsequential choice before us today.”

He added: “Irrespective of the outcome of this vote, we must use this momentum to ensure Scotland is a place in which we can have open, honest and supportive conversations about living and dying well.

“But also, given the deeply held views in here and amongst our constituents… whichever way Parliament votes this evening, we must show leadership to those whose views will not be reflecting in Parliament’s decision, to provide reassurance, support and clarity.

“Regardless of the position taken by Parliament today, I intend to do what I can as quickly as possible from the Government’s perspective to provide just that.”