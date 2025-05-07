Police issue update as officers investigate cruise ship death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man aboard a cruise ship has been released on bail.

Hampshire Constabulary launched a homicide investigation after the man, in his 60s and from West Sussex, died on board the MSC Virtuosa while it was still in British waters on Saturday, May 3.

Officers arrested a 57-year-old man from Exeter in Devon on suspicion of murder. In an update, a force spokesman confirmed he has been released while the investigation continues.

He said: “Officers are continuing their inquiries into the death of a 60-year-old man from West Sussex on board the MSC Virtuosa, which happened around 8.30pm on Saturday (May 3).

“A 57-year-old man arrested as part of our inquiries has been released on bail.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was aboard the ship, which had departed Southampton around 6pm on Saturday and was still in British waters at the time.”

open image in gallery The incident took place on board the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa ( Peter Byrne/PA )

The ship returned from Belgium to the Port of Southampton in Hampshire on Monday (May 5).

It is understood that the deceased had been part of a stag party on board the ship.

The MSC Virtuosa is operated by MSC Cruises and has a capacity of 6,334 guests.

The cruise ship was used for the filming of the Channel 5 crime drama The Good Ship Murder starring Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley.

In October 2024, a woman died after going overboard from the 331-metre cruise ship while off the Channel Islands.