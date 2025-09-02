Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zack Polanski elected as new leader of Green Party

A joint ticket of two of the Greens’ MPs, Ellie Chowns and Adrian Ramsay, lost out to Mr Polanski, who is a member of the London Assembly.

David Lynch
Tuesday 02 September 2025 06:20 EDT
Zack Polanski is the new leader of the Green Party (Lucy North/PA)
Zack Polanski has been elected as the new leader of the Green Party of England and Wales following a vote by members.

A joint ticket bid by two Green MPs, Ellie Chowns and Adrian Ramsay – standing as co-leaders – lost out to Mr Polanski, who is a member of the London Assembly.

The new Green leader has spoken of wanting to steer the party towards what he has described as an “eco-populist” position.

He has also suggested he is open to co-operating with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s new party, an alliance which could provide a headache from the left for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Government.

Mr Polanski won with a vote of 20,411 members, a vast majority over the 3,705 votes cast for Mr Ramsay and Ms Chowns.

