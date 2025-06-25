Sarwar dodges question on potential welfare reform revolt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has dodged questions about the brewing rebellion to the UK Government’s welfare reforms.

Around 120 Labour MPs – including a reported 12 from Scotland – have put their names to an amendment which would block the welfare reform Bill.

But on Wednesday, Mr Sarwar refused to say if he supported the reforms or the rebellion against them.

When asked if he supports the Scottish MPs seeking to block the Bill at a live taping of the Holyrood Sources podcast in Edinburgh, the Scottish Labour leader said: “My position has been quite consistent on the welfare reforms, which is I support the principle of reform.

“We have to look at the structural challenges that exist in our welfare system, even with the changes currently being proposed.”

Mr Sarwar said there were “many positives” in the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill, but added that there were “still conversations to be had” about potential changes.

Pushed again on whether he supports the rebellion, Mr Sarwar said: “Conversations are ongoing, as you would expect.

“People are legitimately voicing their concerns, having those conversations.”

Pressed again on his view on the potential revolt, Mr Sarwar added: “We have to support the principle of reform.

“What those reforms look like has to be balanced and has to be fair.”

Mr Sarwar stressed that he believed the best way out of poverty was through work, but said those who cannot work should be supported.

The most controversial part of the plans will see the eligibility of the personal independence payment (Pip) in England and Wales be reduced in a bid to save £5 billion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner suggested that ministers were considering potential concessions to Labour MPs to stave off a rebellion.

“Those discussions are ongoing around making sure that the welfare reforms that we’re bringing in support people into work who need that, and we’re putting a huge amount of investment into doing that, but also protecting the most vulnerable,” she said in an interview with ITV’s Peston programme.